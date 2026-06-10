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Actor Shruti Sharma on playing Pankaj Kapur's daughter in new Office Office: A good comedy show is the need of the hour

Actor Shruti Sharma, a Lucknow girl, plays Pankaj Kapur's daughter in ongoing series Office Office: Chali Mussaddi Ki Beti, a spinoff of cult show Office Office

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 05:24 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
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The new Doordarshan serial Office Office: Chali Mussaddi Ki Beti, a spinoff of the Pankaj Kapur-starrer cult classic Office Office, is already showing the serious business of comedy. And actor Shruti Sharma, who portrays Kapur’s daughter in the new show, is “really excited and stressed”.

Actor Shruti Sharma and playing Anokhi Lal Mussaddi in DD show Office Office: Chali Mussaddi Ki Beti, a spinoff of the Pankaj Kapur's cult show Office Office(Photo: Instagram)

“Office Office has been a cult show and all actors today are very big names. I have grown up watching the show and, though the original cast is not in the show, (the new characters) are shown related to them,” she tells us, adding, “We were delighted to have (actor) Manoj Pahwa sir coming to bless us. A good comedy show is the need of the hour. I feel lucky that I got to be part of such a hit show.”

She has completed a film as well. "I am excited to talk about it, but due to NDA, I am unable to disclose anything. The best part is with my DD show, I am finding a new audience which will expand with my vertical show further," she says.

Hailing from Lucknow, the actor has not been able to find time to visit her hometown. “I visited home last year in November as shoots have kept me busy. My family lives here only but keeps travelling. I hope by winters I will again be visiting home,” she adds.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Actor Shruti Sharma on playing Pankaj Kapur's daughter in new Office Office: A good comedy show is the need of the hour
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Actor Shruti Sharma on playing Pankaj Kapur's daughter in new Office Office: A good comedy show is the need of the hour
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