Actor Shruti Sharma on playing Pankaj Kapur's daughter in new Office Office: A good comedy show is the need of the hour

The new Doordarshan serial Office Office: Chali Mussaddi Ki Beti, a spinoff of the Pankaj Kapur-starrer cult classic Office Office, is already showing the serious business of comedy. And actor Shruti Sharma, who portrays Kapur’s daughter in the new show, is “really excited and stressed”.

Actor Shruti Sharma and playing Anokhi Lal Mussaddi in DD show Office Office: Chali Mussaddi Ki Beti, a spinoff of the Pankaj Kapur's cult show Office Office(Photo: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Office Office has been a cult show and all actors today are very big names. I have grown up watching the show and, though the original cast is not in the show, (the new characters) are shown related to them,” she tells us, adding, “We were delighted to have (actor) Manoj Pahwa sir coming to bless us. A good comedy show is the need of the hour. I feel lucky that I got to be part of such a hit show.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharma, known for web series Heeramandi and films including Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019) and Pagglait (2021), gushes, “I started with a reality show, did daily soaps like Namak Issk Ka, OTT series, feature films, vertical series, and now this national serial. I am exploring all types of mediums. I am finding new audiences; I am excited as well as nervous! It’s all about how my acting will be received.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma, known for web series Heeramandi and films including Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019) and Pagglait (2021), gushes, “I started with a reality show, did daily soaps like Namak Issk Ka, OTT series, feature films, vertical series, and now this national serial. I am exploring all types of mediums. I am finding new audiences; I am excited as well as nervous! It’s all about how my acting will be received.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Last seen in OTT series Mitti - Ek nayi Pehchaan, actor has shot for her first vertical series (micro-drama) which will come out soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last seen in OTT series Mitti - Ek nayi Pehchaan, actor has shot for her first vertical series (micro-drama) which will come out soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I shot for my first vertical series which will be released soon. It was a very rich experience for me but very challenging as well. I realised the focus is more on the main cast, which in a way is great as you are getting more screen time and have the potential to deliver more,” she says and adds, “I can't say about others, but in my micro-drama, the story is entirely based on my character, so if the acting is not strong it will go the other way! So, I am excited as well as nervous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I shot for my first vertical series which will be released soon. It was a very rich experience for me but very challenging as well. I realised the focus is more on the main cast, which in a way is great as you are getting more screen time and have the potential to deliver more,” she says and adds, “I can't say about others, but in my micro-drama, the story is entirely based on my character, so if the acting is not strong it will go the other way! So, I am excited as well as nervous.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She has completed a film as well. "I am excited to talk about it, but due to NDA, I am unable to disclose anything. The best part is with my DD show, I am finding a new audience which will expand with my vertical show further," she says.

Hailing from Lucknow, the actor has not been able to find time to visit her hometown. “I visited home last year in November as shoots have kept me busy. My family lives here only but keeps travelling. I hope by winters I will again be visiting home,” she adds.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON