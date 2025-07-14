Shruti Sharma returns to Telugu cinema with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya director, calls it “a reunion”

Shruti Sharma made her regional film debut with Telugu cinema in 2019 film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The actor now tells us, that after 6 years she has signed her second project with the directors of her Telugu film, Swaroop R. S. J. and calls it a homecoming in more ways than one. Shruti Sharma

Expressing her excitement, Shruti tells us, “I’ve worked in Telugu cinema before, and now I’m back — with the same team, same director, same production house. It’s like a reunion with purpose. As an actor, I get to explore various roles in not just Hindi projects but across mediums and languages.”

She further adds, “This comeback is special. It feels like going back to where it all started — but this time with more strength, more stories, and more love.” The actor, who was seen in the recently released web series Mitti, says that the waiting period is the hardest and often leads to self doubt especially when you are offered great daily TV shows.

Shruti's showbiz journey began with TV reality show India's Next Superstars (2018) and she made her television debut with Gathbandhan in 2019. The actor has been a part of handful of show until end of 2020, after which she choose to focus on films and OTT.

While web projects are on her mind, she mentions how there were days when she had major self doubt and wanted to pick a project out of the many TV shows she was being offered.

Shruti says, “There was a phase when I had to say no to really good offers on TV because I was transitioning,” she recalls. “There were days I cried thinking I was making a mistake. But my mom and brother told me to stay patient. And I did and it has started paying off in the best way.”

Shruti, who also featured in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed series Heeramandi, further adds, “I was in Vietnam and Thailand when people who met me said they had seen my work in Heeramandi. That’s a blessing. And now, I am also a part of Heeramandi 2.”

Shruti pinpoints, that auditioning never stops. "It never stops, it never did for me. One show doesn't make or break it. Even after Heeramandi's success, I had to audition for other roles. That’s the reality of the industry.”

As she steps back into the Telugu industry, Shruti carries with her not just talent, but a mix of experience, resilience, and an unshakable sense of self.