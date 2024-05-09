Heeramandi actor Shruti Sharma recalls getting rashes while shooting intimate scene: 'It was so harsh'

Shruti Sharma, who plays a crucial role in Heeramandi, recently spoke about shooting one of the toughest scenes in the series. The actor stated that the epic drama was not easy to shoot. In an interview with Entertainment Live, Saima mentioned that she found it difficult to perform a romantic scene with Rajat Kaul. (Alao read: Jason Shah opens up on filming Manisha Koirala's sexual abuse scene in Heeramandi) Heeramandi actor Shruti Sharma recently revealed about shooting romantic scene under harsh conditions.

Shruti Sharma opens up on intense romantic scene

Saima, when quizzed about the most toughest sequence from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial said, “There is a scene involving me and Iqbal in which we are romantic, meaning it's a very romantic scene. That type of romance I had done for the first time on the screen. We were rolling, and we were talking, and it was difficult choreography. We were on top of each other.” She further added, “I got rashes on my body because it (chaff) was so harsh. I think we shot that scene for one whole day and when that scene was over, my kajal was smudged because there was dust and dirt. The scene looks so beautiful, but we only know how I looked when I stepped out of that bed of hay.”

About Heeramandi

In the show Heeramandi, Shruti plays the role of Saima, who is the maid of Alamzeb. The character of Alamzeb is portrayed by Sanjay's niece, Sharmin Segal. The show is set during the Indian independence movement in the 1920s-40s, under British Raj. Heeramandi depicts the power struggle between the courtesans, Nawabs, and British officials during that historical period. The title of the show is based on the red-light district called Heera Mandi in Lahore, which existed before the partition and is currently located in Pakistan.

Heeramandi cast

Manisha Koirala portrays the role of a courtesan named Mallikajaan in the movie. Sharmin plays the role of Mallikajaan's daughter Alamzeb. Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Fardeen Khan play the roles of Nawab Zulfikar, Nawab Zoravar, and Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed respectively. Other pivotal characters are played by Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Farida Jalal.

Heermandi is available for streaming on Netflix.