Actor Swati Sharma on her show, Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil, ending: I’ve conditioned myself not to take such things to heart

Barely two months after its June 23 launch, daily soap Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil is set to go off air next week following disappointing ratings. Actor Swati Sharma

A source from the team confirmed, “Multiple issues led to the closure. Quite a few changes in the time slot didn’t let the show connect with the audience. Running it at 7pm made things even worse. Who will watch it then? Most of us are either commuting or busy with household chores. The show was an infinite series, and stories like this one have always worked on TRP charts, but this time it couldn’t find the right audience.”

Lead actor Swati Sharma admitted the news was emotional for the cast. “I have countless memories with the child artiste Aaradhya (Patel), who played Dil. While performing scenes, it never felt like we were playing characters. On a video call recently, while talking about the show, we both had tears in our eyes. Dobara kisi child actor ke sath kabhi aisi memories nahin ban sakti. With Sourabh (Raaj Jain), the male lead, it was more of a fun bond rather than work,” she shared.

Swati, known for shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein and Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa, left a government banking job to pursue acting. “When a show ends like this, I do get told that acting is unpredictable compared to a 9 to 5. But I’m quick to check them. Ek show bandh hoga toh dusra ayega. I’ve conditioned myself not to take such things to heart.”

Swati says she is all set to resume auditioning and wants to explore other mediums as well. "Be it YouTube or OTT, I am open to all. If I get another show on TV, nothing like it, but somewhere in the back of my mind, I feel a finite series is a safer bet in today's time, just like one of my earlier shows. At least you know it will end at a certain point, and it doesn't affect you at all. Also, the web space does not require longer commitments, so that is even more of a reason I will try my hand there, too."