...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman: The biggest power and joy is to say no

Shekhar Suman clarifies he isn’t making a comeback, emphasising his ongoing journey

Published on: May 31, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
Advertisement

Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman, back in the news for his recent projects, quickly dismisses the idea of a “comeback,” stating, “It’s no comeback because I never called it quits. It has been an exciting journey, and the path I have chosen cannot go away from it.”

Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman

Regarding his new show, he insists it is not merely comedy. “For me, my new project is not a comedy show, it’s a moment, a conversation with the audience and not some comedy show, as some are tagging it. [It is] social commentary; we are part of the system, so I talk and comment on that.”

Discussing his return to public hoardings after many years, he admitted, “It's a good feeling to be there on the scene.” However, he amusingly shared his wife’s contrasting reaction: “But she says she is sick of it,” (laughs) and added her quote, “To go away from you I go out and sab jagah your hoardings are staring back at me, my Instagram and my phone everywhere…What do I do?”Speaking on working with his Adhyayan Suman, who has taken on the directorial role. “Adhyayan for me is a director on the set. He has surprised me as he donned the role of director. I think we are the only father-son duo who have directed each other and also acted together. And it’s fun. Also, I got to see the other side of him as a creative person that surprised me as a father.”

Looking ahead, he concluded that he is being more selective: “My ante is up, and I am far more careful now. That’s why I am glad that the script is being written for Dekh Bhai Dekh, and I will be taking my role of Sameer Deewan forward. I am happy with my play and also preparing for poet Mirza Ghalib for now.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

htcity entertainment
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman: The biggest power and joy is to say no
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Actor-anchor Shekhar Suman: The biggest power and joy is to say no
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.