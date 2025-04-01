Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is coming to India to perform for the first time on his world tour

India is becoming an important hub for international artistes as they are making it a point to stopover in the country and perform for their fans. In the recent part, many musicians like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Green Day, Bryan Adams, and Maroon 5, to name a few, having performed in major cities across the country. Even comedians such as Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr, Russel Peters and Olga Koch, have also made a beeline for Indian stages and tweaked their stand-up comedy routines for the Indian palate. Kevin Hart to perform in India for the first time (Instagram )

Kevin Hart to bring his brand of comedy to India(Instagram )

Adding to this growing list is actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who recently announced that he will soon be making his Indian debut. This announcement was made by Indian comedians Tanmay Bhatt and Zakir Khan, who took to social media to share a Reel about the American comedian’s upcoming routine.

He will be bringing his new world tour, titled Acting My Age, to India on April 30. The 45-year-old will only be performing in one city this time around.

More information on the city and location is yet to be revealed.

The comedian is known for his observational and self-depreciating humour. He has performed several comedy specials, including his successful show, Laugh At My Pain.

Kevin, while on his promotional your for his 2024 film Lift, had spoken about his admiration for Indian culture. He has also expressed the idea of shooting a film in the country and the Jumanji actor even has a location in mind. In an interview with PTI, he said, “Taj Mahal would be great [location for a heist movie]. I think people in India are going to love it. [It would be] a great location, a possibility.”

On the work front, Kevin’s rap alter ego, Chocolate Droppa performed a four-song set on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert on April Fool’s Day. Dressed in an all-black fit, he said, “Y’all not ready, man. At the end of the day, I’m dressed in all black because it’s a funeral. It ain’t mine, it’s theirs. You know who I’m talking to. At the end of the day, it’s headshots. If the target fits, wear it.”

He further stating that he was performing everything fully “off the dome.”

It was also recently announced that the Central Intelligence actor will be seen in a new comedy film 72 Hours. It will be helmed by his Ride Along director Tim Story.