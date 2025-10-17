When Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit back at Adil Hussain for saying he didn’t want to do Kabir Singh: ‘Replace you with AI!’

Adil Hussain has once again opened up about his discomfort over appearing in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. While the film shattered box office records, it also became one of Bollywood’s most controversial releases, criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Adil Hussain and Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actor revisited why he wishes he hadn’t signed the project. “I was travelling extensively with Mukti Bhawan then and didn’t have the time to go through the full script or watch the original Telugu version,” he said. Hoping to turn down the offer, Adil revealed that he even asked his manager to quote five times his usual fee — expecting the producers to back off. “But they agreed,” he added.

Hussain eventually came on board after reading one particular scene that he found “brilliantly written”. Yet, when he finally saw the finished film, his reaction was starkly different. “I found it misogynistic. When I saw the film, I thought, ‘What have I done?’” he admitted. “It’s not about what Sandeep Reddy Vanga has done — it’s my responsibility. I could have said no. Several women friends expressed disappointment. It was important for me to say I regret doing that film,” he added.