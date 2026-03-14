‘Aditya Dhar came to me for Dhurandhar 2’: Anil Kapoor regrets rejecting cameo in Ranveer Singh film, reveals reason

The anticipation for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge began back in December last year, right after Dhurandhar took theatres by storm. And now that the film’s release is right around the corner, the excitement amongst audiences is unbelievable. Multiple fan theories are doing the rounds on the internet, with new reports of rumoured cameos floating around. Yami Gautam is expected to be seen in an action packed sequence in a hospital whereas Akshaye Khanna is reported to show up in flashback scenes. There was also news about Aditya’s Uri: The Surgical Strike star Vicky Kaushal joining Ranveer onscreen for a bit. Well, amid all the buzz, actor Anil Kapoor has now revealed that he too was approached for a special cameo in Dhurandhar 2 .

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in the lead, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated to arrive in theatres next week on March 19. Ahead of the same, during his session titled The Ageless Rebel: Rewriting the Rules of Stardom on Day 1 of India Today Conclave Delhi 2026, Anil Kapoor revealed, “Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important--only talent cannot make you what you are.”

Revealing the reason behind rejecting the film, and expressing regret over the same, Anil shared, “At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay.” However, the actor went on to add, “At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well — there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional. So yes, he did offer me the role, and hopefully we will work together in the future.”

On March 12, a week before Dhurandhar 2’s release, Aditya Dhar celebrated his 43rd birthday. Sharing a sweet message for the audience, the filmmaker wrote: “Reading all your messages, tweets, stories and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything. If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies!!!”