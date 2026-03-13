Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar acknowledges ‘peak detailing’ memes on birthday: ‘Please know how deeply…’
Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar reveals how he spent his birthday ahead of the sequel's release
Aditya Dhar is undoubtedly one of the most adored, sought after and celebrated filmmakers of the country at the moment. After taking theatres by storm with his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, the director struck cinema halls again with his magic last year with the film Dhurandhar. He became the talk of the town yet again, with several netizens bowing down to ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’. Well, a week before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aditya celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday. Post midnight, the filmmaker took to his official social media handle to express gratitude for all the love he has received and revealed what he spent his birthday doing.
Aditya Dhar shared, “As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar The Revenge, I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by. Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. for the journey. For the team who has always walked besides me. And for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years.” Acknowledging the ‘peak detailing’ compliments, followed by hilarious memes, the director further wrote, “Reading all your messages, tweets, stories and all the ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement. I truly feel blessed beyond belief. None of this is something I take for granted. In an industry where nothing is guaranteed and every film is a leap of faith, the trust of the audience means everything.”
Aditya concluded, “If this year has taught me anything, it is that never lose belief in your dreams, however big they might be. Show up with honesty. Give your work everything you have. And the universe will respond. Trust that every small step and every struggle is slowly leading us exactly where we are meant to be. Back to work now. See you at the movies!!!” In the comment section below, several fans showered love. His Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh also dropped a sweet message, which read, “Such a beautiful note ❤️ A truly blessed year 🧿 To many more, Sir! 👏🏽Blessings upon blessings upon blessings 🕉️.”
Wishing the director on his birthday, Dhurandhar’s Major Iqbal aka Arjun Rampal shared, “Dearest Boya, One thing is for sure, no one was ready for you!!!! Happiest birthday my little brother. Have a Dhurandhar year ahead. #happybirthday @adityadharfilms,” whereas Aditya’s actor wife Yami Gautam wrote, “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love ❤️❤️❤️.”
We wish Aditya Dhar all the best for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.
