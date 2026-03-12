Dhurandhar-The Revenge song Aari Aari, Yami Gautam’s cameo deets and more: Aditya Dhar’s birthday celebrations begin

Even before the year 2026 began, movie-lovers were eagerly waiting for March to arrive. This is because right after dropping jaws with Dhurandhar in December, filmmaker Aditya Dhar booked March 19 for the much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge . With the film’s release just a week away, fans expected a big surprise today on Aditya’s 43rd birthday. Much to our delight, we received not one but three big reasons to smile today — Dhurandhar 2 ’s first song Aari Aari , Yami Gautam’s sweet birthday wish for her husband, and details of her exciting cameo in the upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer.

As is common knowledge by now, Yami Gautam will be seen in a special appearance in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The project will mark their reunion after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), where their love story blossomed. Well, not long after the clock struck 12 today, details of Yami’s cameo had taken the internet by storm. A report shared by Box Office Worldwide revealed: “Yami Gautam’s special appearance in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge plays out during a hospital sequence, designed as a decisive story beat rather than a blink and miss moment. The cameo is mounted within a tightly plotted stretch of the film and is positioned to push the narrative forward at a critical juncture.”

Then at 12:12 pm, today on March 12, makers unleashed the first song of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, titled Aari Aari, snippets of which had left us wanting more when the trailer was launched. With music by Shashwat Sachdev strung together with vocals of Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Shashwat Sachdev, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir and Yaduvanshi, the track has already become a fan-favourite. But the biggest highlight of Aditya’s birthday is the sweet post shared by his doting wife on social media. Along with two pictures of them, the first in a desert and the next at the gym, Yami wrote: “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me…To my one & only, Aditya !!! Happy Birthday, love ❤️❤️❤️.”