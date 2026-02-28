Dhurandhar 2 First Review: Yami Gautam calls husband Aditya Dhar’s film ‘beyond extraordinary’ after watching it

Despite releasing in the last month of 2025, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest film of the year. And now in 2026, the film’s sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most-awaited releases of the year. Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar 2 will follow Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, who goes on to rule Lyari, Pakistan. Well, ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s release on March 19, Aditya’s wife Yami Gautam , who reportedly has a special appearance in the film, has shared the first review of the spy action thriller.

After reading the script of Dhurandhar , Yami Gautam had stated that she wished she was a man, so she could be a part of the film. Well, recently at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, the actor opened up about the film, her director husband Aditya Dhar, and the sequel. Yami shared, “I always had that belief. I had said it earlier also that Dhurandhar will be a film that will make every Indian proud. I was shooting for Article 370 when I first read the script of Dhurandhar. It was just 40 pages but my eyes watered. I was not able to say anything and my reaction was enough to tell Aditya how I really felt. I know how hard he worked to make this film – with honesty and belief.” She went on to review Dhurandhar 2 .

Talking about Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Yami shared, “I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn’t say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn’t do anything. I had to read a script but I couldn’t, I had to watch something but I couldn’t. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life’s effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget.”

While Yami did not confirm her cameo in Dhurandhar 2, the actor did drop a hint by saying that she has an ‘important appointment’ on March 19 like everybody else in the cinema hall, adding: “So I’ll meet you all there.”

Well, we can’t wait!