Dhurandhar The Revenge: Emraan Hashmi to join Ranveer Singh as Bade Sahab? Fans say ‘Akkha bollywood ek taraf…’

It has been almost three months since Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar arrived in theatres, and the wait for the sequel has only increased amongst fans as the days passed by. Netizens around social media have kept their eyes wide open, eagerly waiting for any news about the Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer. As we already know by now, Aditya’s actor wife Yami Gautam has shot a special appearance sequence for Dhurandhar: The Revenge , whereas Akshaye will be seen in flashback scenes. Well, according to latest buzz, Yami’s Haq co-star Emraan Hashmi has joined the team as the newest member in the Dhurandhar 2 cast.

One of the biggest mysteries of Dhurandhar, which will finally be unraveled in the sequel, is — who is Bade Sahab? The name was mentioned by Sanjay Dutt aka SP Chaudhary Aslam as well as Arjun Rampal, who played ISI’s Major Iqbal. Later in the film, Ranveer Singh wrote the character’s name in his diary as his next target after Akshaye Khanna aka Rehman Dakait. But who is Bade Sahab? Well, according to the star cast list of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Letterboxd, actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the role of Bade Sahab. This rumour will only be confirmed when the trailer releases, or when the film itself arrives in theatres on March 19. But netizens have now begun celebrating the buzz!

Under a Reddit thread, a social media user gushed, “damn it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world and we are just living in it 😭,” whereas another wrote, “Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent).” A comment read, “Just looking at the casting makes me even more excited for the film,” whereas a netizen quoted Raghav Juyal’s dialogue from The Ba***ds of Bollywood and wrote, “Akkha bollywood ek taraf, emran hashmi ek taraf.”

However, there were some fans who were skeptical about the buzz and the source of the news. One such netizen pointed out, “letterboxd just gathers data from the movie database tmdb or smthng. and anyone can edit it. its not accurate at all,” whereas another stated, “You do realize anyone can edit Letterboxd right?”

Well, guess we’ll have to wait and watch!