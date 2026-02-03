Dhurandhar The Revenge: Yami Gautam reunites with Aditya Dhar years after Uri in the Ranveer Singh-starrer?
Aditya Dhar's wife Yami Gautam might just join Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar 2. Here's what we know
After what seems like an excruciatingly long wait, the much-anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, released online today. But fans were left disappointed. This is because netizens pointed out that the teaser starring Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan was an edited version of the end-credits shown in the first film. Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured cameo was also not a part of it, and neither were Akshaye Khanna’s much-talked about flashback scenes as Rehman Dakait. But we do have one new piece of information about Dhurandhar 2, which might give fans something to be excited about — Yami Gautam’s special appearance.
During the promotions of their 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike, filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his now wife, actor Yami Gautam, fell in love. Well, seven years later, buzz suggests that Yami and Aditya are reuniting for Dhurandhar 2. Yami has apparently been roped in for a special cameo. In a report shared by Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”
Interestingly, weeks after the release of Dhurandhar, Yami had claimed that she wished she was a boy when she read the script of the film. In a chat with News 18, the actor had stated, “When I read his next script, I told him it was one of those special moments when I wished I were a boy. The script is amazing. It's a wonderful world. However, he (Aditya) immediately added that he keeps his personal and professional lives separate. Still, I don't have any such expectations. We respect that professional line. I don't think that line should be blurred. We are very clear about that.”
Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mahima Pandey
