Dhurandhar The Revenge: Yami Gautam reunites with Aditya Dhar years after Uri in the Ranveer Singh-starrer?

After what seems like an excruciatingly long wait, the much-anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar The Revenge , the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar , released online today. But fans were left disappointed. This is because netizens pointed out that the teaser starring Ranveer Singh alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan was an edited version of the end-credits shown in the first film. Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured cameo was also not a part of it, and neither were Akshaye Khanna’s much-talked about flashback scenes as Rehman Dakait. But we do have one new piece of information about Dhurandhar 2 , which might give fans something to be excited about — Yami Gautam’s special appearance.

During the promotions of their 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike , filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his now wife, actor Yami Gautam, fell in love. Well, seven years later, buzz suggests that Yami and Aditya are reuniting for Dhurandhar 2 . Yami has apparently been roped in for a special cameo. In a report shared by Pinkvilla, a source was quoted saying, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”

Interestingly, weeks after the release of Dhurandhar, Yami had claimed that she wished she was a boy when she read the script of the film. In a chat with News 18, the actor had stated, “When I read his next script, I told him it was one of those special moments when I wished I were a boy. The script is amazing. It's a wonderful world. However, he (Aditya) immediately added that he keeps his personal and professional lives separate. Still, I don't have any such expectations. We respect that professional line. I don't think that line should be blurred. We are very clear about that.”

Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.