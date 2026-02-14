Ranbir Kapoor calls Dhurandhar his favourite film; Sunny Deol reacts to Ranveer’s ‘ghayal hun ghatak hun’ dialogue

The entire nation has been raving about Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ever since the film arrived in theatres in December. Some gushed over Ranveer Singh’s performance whereas others were in awe of Akshaye Khanna’s aura. Well, one of Bollywood’s most adored actors, Ranbir Kapoor has now joined the list. In a recent live interaction with fans, from the social media account of his shoe brand, Ranbir reviewed Dhurandhar, calling it his current favourite film. RK shared, “Current favourite movie? The last current favourite movie, I guess, was Dhurandhar. I absolutely loved that film. I think the entire cast and crew really smashed it, and really good times at the movies.”

During the live interaction, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 will be his immediate next release, which means Love & War will probably arrive in theatres next year. Well, apart from Ranbir, actor Sunny Deol also talked about Dhurandhar recently. In the film, after the red screen scene, Ranveer Singh’s character says, ‘Ghayal hun, isiliye ghatak hun.’ Ghayal (1990) and Ghatak (1996) are both the titles of Sunny’s films. The actor has now reacted to the dialogue.

In a chat with ANI, talking about the dialogue, Sunny Deol shared, “Nahi, humare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai (No, our director is a great fan. He has watched my films, including Ghayal and Ghatak). So I think just out of respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the titles, which is very sweet.” Sunny was recently seen in Border 2, which also stars Dhurandhar’s Akshaye Khanna in a special cameo.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to witness Ranveer in the sequel of Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Also starring Akshaye, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, the film is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.