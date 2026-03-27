‘Aditya Dhar's detailing’: Mustafa Ahmed, who drove Ranveer around in Dhurandhar, reveals he didn’t know how to drive

In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, after Ranveer Singh reached Pakistan to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates, he met juice shop owner Aalam, his handler played by Gaurav Gera. But they were not the only undercover agents around. Pretty soon, Ranveer aka Hamza was introduced to fellow Indian agent Rizwan, portrayed by celebrity trainer-turned-actor Mustafa Ahmed, in a brief scene. Rizwan was in Babu Dakait’s gang but things changed in Dhurandhar The Revenge. Rizwan soon became Hamza’s right hand man and accompanied him on every mission in their Hummer, killing terrorists along the way. But before the shoot began, where Rizwan drove Hamza around, Mustafa did not know how to drive. The actor has now revealed the same in an exclusive interview with HT City, highlighting director Aditya Dhar’s ‘peak detailing’. Mustafa Ahmed and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge

Mustafa Ahmed aka Dhurandhar The Revenge star Rizwan shared, “I don't know how to drive. Can you imagine? I've driven a Hummer. I had a 30 day driving lesson and practiced for it before Dhurandhar shoot started, because I had a lot of driving scenes. Aditya sir called me, he said, ‘You don't even know how to drive, what am I going to do with you?’ So I had to learn how to drive. And after everything they gave me a Hummer to drive.” Mustafa remembered, “So we were shooting and Ranveer was sitting in the front of the car. He's like, ‘Sir, I think you should just ram it, just go for it. This is a Hummer, you have to enjoy it. You're not going to get this opportunity.’ So it was so much fun, shooting those scenes with him. And in the movie, it looks like I am literally such a professional. And one thing that I would also add is, this is Aditya sir's detailing. There are some shots in which I can't be seen driving. But he said, ‘No, you have to drive. I want you to drive.’ You'll see the car just comes and stops, and he could have easily shown me coming out. But he said, ‘No, you will drive. You will drive and bring the car to the spot.’”

Talking about receiving love for Dhurandhar from his friends in the industry, Mustafa shared, “Rakesh Roshan messaged me late in the night when he saw Dhurandhar The Revenge, which was one of the best compliments that I received. I'm lost for speech, when you get a message from someone like that. Agastya Nanda, who's a friend and who I've also trained in the past, saw the movie and he also messaged me. I'm waiting for some of my other friends to watch it. I'm super excited for Hrithik (Roshan) to watch it. He's somebody who's been such a pivotal part of my life. Somebody who's brought in so much change in every aspect. So I'm quite eager to see what he thinks of me as an actor. Some people who you really admire, you're just waiting for them to give you validation, and say, ‘Listen, you did a good job.’” He went on to add, “I'm also equally excited for Vicky (Kaushal) to watch it.”