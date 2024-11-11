Aftab Shivdasani on Welcome To The Jungle: It's fun to reunite with Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan

Actor Aftab Shivdasani has had a good run in comedy films, with notable performances in Hungama (2003), Masti (2004) and Deewane Huye Paagal (2005). So, it’s no surprise that he is excited to return to the genre with Welcome To The Jungle. Aftab Shivdasani

Reflecting on the joys of working in comedy, the actor says, “Comedy as a genre is so enjoyable when you have people you share chemistry with. But it’s not easy to do.”

Speaking about his upcoming project, a multi-starrer that brings together a host of actors including Akshay Kumar, Shivdasani shares, “It has always been a pleasure associating with him (Kumar), on so many films now. It was great fun.” He adds, “There are almost 25-30 actors in the film and Ahmed Khan has held this thing together as the director.”

Welcome To The Jungle will see Shivdasani and Kumar coming together with Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and many others. Ask about the experience of filming with an ensemble cast and the actor says, “At any given point of time, you find 15-20 people together on set. It is going to be exciting even for the audiences to see such a massive star cast together.”

Interestingly, many might not know that Shivdasani and director Ahmed Khan go way back. The two worked together in Mr India (1987) as child artistes. “We still have such an amazing equation. After Mr India, we went on to work in the capacity of actor and choreographer, but never as an actor and director. It has happened after 37 years since our first union,” the 46-year-old says.