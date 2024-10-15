25 years of Mast | Aftab Shivdasani recalls first meeting with Ram Gopal Varma: My whole life changed

Despite the ups and downs in his career over the last decade, Aftab Shivdasani feels the future is bright. The actor, who is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming Welcome to The Jungle, says he owns up to his career choices. Still from Mast (L)

Also read: Actor Aftab Shivdasani sells 1,304-square feet apartment in Mumbai for ₹7 crore

As Mast (1999), his debut film as a leading man, turns 25 today, the actor tells us, “I’ve hit the 25 year milestone. [But], that doesn’t matter as much to me as certain dates do. My whole life changed on June 10, 1998 when (director) Ram Gopal Varma confirmed that I would be starring in the film.”

Ask how he bagged the romantic musical opposite actor Urmila Matondkar and Shivdasani says, “Ramu sir saw me in a cola commercial and reached out. He came home, narrated the story with my parents present and while I was walking him out, said, ‘Congratulations, you have been selected’.”

Recalling his first day on set, where he shot with nearly 200 junior artistes, he adds. “They were curious about the guy that [Varma] had decided to launch. By the end of the shoot, they all wanted autographs!”

Talking about Hui Main Mast and Ruki Ruki, two songs from this film which still remain popular, the actor remembers, 'Farah Khan was choreographing Ruki Ruki, and we had such a blast abroad. It was the first time she and Ramu were also working. Surprisingly, sir was always a very quiet person on set, giving you the space to do your thing, while Farah was such a professional, so sweet, yet always cracking jokes and being funny."