Actor and producer Aftab Shivdasani has sold a 1,304-square feet residential property in Mumbai for ₹7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey.com. Actor Aftab Shivdasani sells 1,304-square feet apartment in Mumbai for ₹ 7 crore, according to documents shared by Zapkey

The apartment, which was sold along with three car parks, is located in Raheja Atlantis of Mumbai's Lower Parel neighborhood, the documents showed.

Developed by Raheja Universal Pvt Ltd, Raheja Atlantis is a gated residential project with three towers housing more than 300 units in the 2-6 BHK configurations. Currently each unit is priced upwards of ₹5 crore, according to data available in the public domain.

The big-ticket deal, which was registered on August 17, 2024, attracted a stamp duty of ₹35 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. It named Vaishali Pankaj Samdhani as the buyer.

Queries have been shared online with Aftab Shivdasani by HT.com. The story will be updated if/when a response is received.

Celebrity deals

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from the Bollywood fraternity as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. The long list of celebrity clientele features several marquee names, including some from the younger generation of actors such as Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Last month, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee sold their property in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi locality for ₹9 crore, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

According to the proptech platform, the duo purchased the apartment in April 2013 for ₹6.40 crore. A stamp duty of ₹32 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000 was paid for the transaction then.

Film director Sajid Khan, brother of renowned choreographer Farah Khan, also made headlines last month upon selling his Juhu apartment for ₹6.1 crore. The transaction which was registered in June this year, incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, according to documents accessed through Square Yards.

