...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

After Bhoot Bangla, lyricist and poet Yatindra Mishra teams up with Pritam, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for Haiwaan

National Film Award-winning author and poet Yatindra Mishra, who turned lyricist with filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla, has teamed up with him for Hawaain.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 06:09 pm IST
By Deep Saxena
Advertisement

National Film Award-winning author and poet Yatindra Mishra turned lyricist with filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Bhoot Bangla. His song O Ri O Sanwariya, composed by music director Pritam and filmed on Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Jisshu Sengupta, was well received.

Lyricist Yatindra Mishra during a song writing session with Pritam, Priyadarshan and his assistant Abhilash Nair at Pritam Studio, Mumbai and (inset) a still from song O Ri O Sanwariya.

HT City has now exclusively learnt that the lyricist has again teamed up with the same Pritam and Priyadarshan for Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

He adds, “For the song, he called me to Mumbai and booked me a hotel for two days. With God’s grace, the song was written in two hours, and they liked it. The music, Priyadarshan’s direction, and vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, and Prithvi Gandharv gave it a beautiful texture. More songs are happening, but slowly and steadily, as poetry is my core and I want to write meaningful songs.”

Last year, on Shri Ram Temple’s second anniversary of the Pran Pratistha ceremony, the temple trust released the song Hey Sakal Vishwas Ram, which was penned by Yatindra and sung by Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Malini Awasthi.

The Ayodhya-based writer came up with poetry collection Bina Kalinga Vijay Ke last year and earlier this year has come up with Nainan Mein Aan Baan - Music History & Analysis.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

Akshay Kumar film music
Home / HTCity / Cinema / After Bhoot Bangla, lyricist and poet Yatindra Mishra teams up with Pritam, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for Haiwaan
Home / HTCity / Cinema / After Bhoot Bangla, lyricist and poet Yatindra Mishra teams up with Pritam, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar for Haiwaan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.