After Michael, here are the Hollywood biopics to watch out for

Legendary popstar Michael Jackson has come alive on screen with his biopic Michael starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson. As the audience laps up on it, Hollywood is set to bring some more real life figures on screen with their upcoming lineup.

Madden

Upcoming Hollywood biopics

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Following the life of American football coach and commentator John Madden, the film sees actor Nicolas Cage play the titular role. The film is directed by David O. Russell, who also co-wrote it based on an earlier version by Cambron Clark. The cast boasts names like Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis, and Madden is eyeing a theatrical release on November 26 this year.

The Council

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Will Smith is starring in and producing the crime drama The Council, which focuses on the 1970s Harlem crime syndicate led by Nicky Barnes, known as "Mr. Untouchable". With Smith stepping into the lead role, the project is eyeing a release on October 8 this year. Jimmy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Will Smith is starring in and producing the crime drama The Council, which focuses on the 1970s Harlem crime syndicate led by Nicky Barnes, known as "Mr. Untouchable". With Smith stepping into the lead role, the project is eyeing a release on October 8 this year. Jimmy {{/usCountry}}

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Starring actor KJ Apa, who rose to fame with Riverdale, as actor and military aviator James Stewart, Jimmy follows the life of Stewart who was involved in two historic wars- World War 2 and Vietnam War. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6 this year.

Pressure

Pressure stars Andrew Scott as meteorologist James Stagg and Brendan Fraser as Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the historical war drama film is directed by Anthony Maras. It will chronicle the intense 72 hours before the D-Day landings and will focuses on the high-stakes decision-making behind launching the Allied invasion. It is expected to arrive on screen this year.

The Beatles' biopic

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Director Sam Mendes is set to bring an iconic four-part cinematic event on screen with each part based on one of the members of The Beatles. The cast includes Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan who will step into the shoes of members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. It will also feature actor Farhan Akhtar in an undisclosed role. The films are scheduled for release in April 2028.

Snoop

Eyeing a 2027 release, Snoop is directed by Craig Brewer of Hustle & Blow fame and stars Jonathan Daviss as the legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg. The film will cover the rapper's life, stardom and even the controversial moments in his life, and will be an R-rated movie.

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