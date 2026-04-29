Michael India box office collection day 6: Jaafar Jackson film crosses ₹22 crore, shows dip midweek

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Michael collected ₹1.69 crore net in India on Wednesday with an occupancy of 10%, taking its domestic collection to ₹1.69 crore. The film opened with a collection of ₹3.70 crore in the country and went on to collect ₹1.70 crore during its premieres last Thursday. It saw a spike during the weekend, bringing in ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected ₹2.25 crore after witnessing a dip. It saw a spike again on Tuesday and collected ₹2.40 crore.

Michael India box office collection day 6: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic is nearing one week of release. The film, which stars the pop star’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his debut role, received negative reviews from critics but has performed well at the box office so far. The film has had to contend with Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla in India, but has managed to hold its own.

Leaving Neverland director slams Michael Emmy-winning filmmaker Dan Reed, who made Leaving Neverland documenting the alleged sexual-abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, has come forward to slam Michael, the biopic of pop superstar, claiming it promotes a ‘false narrative.’ In an interview with Variety, he said that he feels the “issue of his relationship with children is completely distorted by the fact that they portray him as an eccentric, overgrown child, which we know is not the full story”.

Talking about the scenes of the pop star with children visiting sick kids in the cancer ward of a hospital, the filmmaker said, “That made me feel really icky. It suggests that Jackson’s engagement with children was entirely benign and motivated by nothing but philanthropy… I’m not calling for Jackson to be “canceled” and for nobody to listen to his music, but Wade and James’ story needs to be respected as well, and what the movie does is creates a version of events that essentially portrays Wade, James, and others who’ve accused Jackson of child sexual abuse as liars without actually articulating it.”

Leaving Neverland, which premiered on HBO in 2019, Dan detailed Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s accounts of alleged childhood abuse at Jackson’s hands. Michael was released in theatres on April 24 and has crossed the $100 million mark in the US. Not just Dan Reed, many critics also accused Michael makers of ‘whitewashing’ the late musician’s image.