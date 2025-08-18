After Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday’s Barbaad gets a Kishore Kumar AI version; divided netizens say ‘Let the OG be OG’

Every Friday a new movie is released in theatres. While some are forgotten by the next week, a few leave an indelible mark on the audiences. In this day and age, it was quite refreshing to see how real the craze for Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara was. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s adorable chemistry, intense performances and the heartwrenching story made sure that their debut film becomes a milestone in Bollywood’s history. Meanwhile the music touched millions of hearts! The title track of Saiyaara even got an AI version in late legend Kishore Kumar’s voice. Well, another song from the album has now been recreated using AI. Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara song Barbaad and the new AI track

We are talking about the soulful love song Barbaad, originally helmed by Jubin Nautiyal, which plays when Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda realise that they are falling in love. The AI version of Barbaad in Kishore Kumar’s voice has been created by musicians RJ Krishna and Anshuman Sharma, who were also behind Saiyaara’s recreated title track. This time, the duo have used Ahaan and Aneet's Barbaad in the backdrop of Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil's song Jane Kaise Kab Kahan from the 1982 film Shakti. Well, much like the previous remixed version, Barbaad’s AI version in KK’s voice has left the internet divided.

Some fans were blown away! For instance, a social media user shared, “Therapy is expensive, so I listen to "Barbaad" in Kishore Kumar's voice!!,” whereas a comment read, “Why is this better than the original!!!! Love it.” An internet user called it, “Another Banger ✨,” whereas another netizen stated, “👏👏👏👏👏 ye saiyara k gaane old vibes mein hi smjh aye mujhe toh.. isse phle toh dhyan hi ni gya lyrics pe😍.” However, others seem to have had enough of the AI versions, and believe these recreations are taking away from the originals. For instance, a netizen claimed, “I’m sorry but the ai version is not better than the original. Please stop making everything using ai. Let the og be og,” whereas another internet user opined, “Honestly, recreating today’s songs in old singers’ voices might be fun for a moment, but it takes away the originality. Every era has its own magic — and what’s new deserves to be celebrated in its own fresh sound. Every generation creates its own sound. Why force old voices on new songs when the beauty lies in originality?” A comment read, “I really think this isn't ok... Making every viral song in Kishore Kumar's voice using AI,” whereas a netizen shared, “I don't know why but I hate these type of AI songs 😤.”

What are your thoughts on the recreated versions of songs from Saiyaara’s soulful album?