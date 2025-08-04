Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara title track gets a Kishore Kumar-Amitabh Bachchan AI version; netizens say ‘Peheli bar AI ka…’

Since the past few weeks, the internet has been grooving to the melodious tunes of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. Apart from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s charismatic performances and sizzling onscreen chemistry, it was the soulful music of the romantic drama which truly connected with audiences. Especially the title track Saiyaara, helmed by Irshad Kamil, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, which is hauntingly beautiful and leaves a lasting impact. Well, an AI version of the song has now gone viral in late legend Kishore Kumar’s voice. The track has been put in the backdrop of Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee’s iconic song Rimjhim Gire Sawan from Manzil (1979). Saiyaara and the new AI track

Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee’s Rimjhim Gire Sawan, helmed by Kishore Kumar, continues to be one of the most iconic tracks of Bollywood, with a rainy backdrop and love in the air. Well, in viral videos, we witness the two actors running around the streets of Mumbai, enjoying the monsoons, with a version of Saiyaara in the background which gives us a strong hit of old-school romance. Did Saiyaara need an AI version? Some believe it was unnecessary. But there are others who are enjoying a new song in Kishore Da’s voice. It's like a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary today.

This new track has reportedly been created by musicians RJ Krishna and Anshuman Sharma. Well, some fans can’t get enough. For instance, a social media user gushed, “This is so soothing, at first I thought the Saiyaara song was rewritten. And I started to search the old saiyaara ❤️,” whereas another pointed out, “Seriously man how is his voice so divine legit any song in his voice becomes million times better !” Another impressed netizen shared, “Peheli bar ai ka sahi istemaal dekha hai… Saiyaara song is very good, Kishore Kumars voice makes it outstanding.”

However, some netizens were left deeply disappointed. One such comment on social media read, “No bloody AI version can take the place of Rim Jhim gire sawan song. Anyone who attempted to do this is injustice and insult to the choreography Kishir da and many other artists,” whereas another wrote, “Only true Kishor fans will not go “wow” on this video effort. The original song + the video is a masterpiece. None can replace them even if may seem perfect fit for some n**bs.” A comment even read, “Horrendous. Gods gift cannot be imitated till the end of this world. It’s like trying to create a rainbow, a wind, a sunshine… nope! Don’t look ugly in the name of intelligence.”

What are your thoughts on Saiyaara’s AI version?