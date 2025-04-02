After Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor teams up with Tumbbad director? Netizens are divided: ‘Don't ruin with overacting’

Shraddha Kapoor is hugely adored by her fans across the country. Despite not having any releases this year, she is still one of the most talked about actors on social media. Netizens are either talking about her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody or guessing her next project after Stree 2 (2024). Shraddha has sadly not spilled the beans about either one yet. However, latest buzz has revealed that the actor has finally signed a new project almost a year after her last release. Contrary to recent rumours, it’s not Dhoom 4 opposite Ranbir Kapoor or Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan. Shraddha Kapoor

Film critic and television-radio host Siddharth Kannan took to his official social media handle today to share an update about Shraddha Kapoor’s next film — a thriller directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve and backed by Ekta Kapoor. He tweeted: “After Stree 2, #ShraddhaKapoor teams up with Tumbbad director #RahiAnilBarve for a high concept thriller, produced by #EktaKapoor! The film is expected to begin shooting in late 2025. #ShraddhaKapoor is also in talks for a love story with #MohitSuri, reuniting with #AdityaRoyKapur, and has more projects under consideration before Stree 3 begins.”

This news has left netizens divided. Shraddha’s fans are obviously delighted. A social media user shared, “woah shraddha bagged such a good film,” whereas another fan gushed, “thanks goodness. she's gonna kill it. she always gives her best works when the director is good.” However, there are many who don’t have very high expectations from this project. One such netizen shared, “her acting skills are still questionable though 👀,” whereas another troll wrote, “I hope the film isn't ruined by her 😭.” Another comment read, “Ekta kapoor & looks like here you need acting skills(if they dont add rajkumar rao to save movie like stree) this movie will tank,” while a social media user claimed, “Hmm looks interesting or not that will know later on but will it even work at the BO . Hope shraddha dont ruin it much with her overacting.”

Apart from this thriller, there have been rumours about Shraddha reuniting with her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur for a Mohit Suri love story.