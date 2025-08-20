‘Ahaan Panday kisses Aneet’s forehead…’: Mohit Suri reveals the scene that made him feel Saiyaara is a good film

Mohit Suri’s latest release Saiyaara has emerged as one of the most successful and loved Indian films of 2025. Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, the musical romantic drama has managed to strike the perfect chord with the audience, giving them a new-age romance with the intensity of old-school love stories. The romantic story, the heart wrenching music and the chemistry between the lead stars has won hearts. But when did Mohit know that he’s making a good film? Well, the director has now revealed that it was during the shoot of a scene, which later left many fans teary-eyed in cinema halls. Spoiler ahead! Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara

One particular scene which left a lasting impression on audiences was when Aneet Padda’s character Vaani Batra said ‘I love you’ to Ahaan Panday aka Krish Kapoor. But instead of his name, she took her ex-boyfriend Mahesh’s name. Krish, knowing her medical condition, just smiled and planted a kiss on her forehead, letting only one tear escape from his eyes. This was the scene that made Mohit Suri realise he’s making a good film. Talking about the same to Zoom, the filmmaker shared, “I recall a moment after we filmed a significant scene where she mentions another name (Mahesh) for him, and he kisses her forehead before departing. I stepped out of the music room and told Suman, ‘I believe I’m making a very good film’.”

Mohit went on to add, “It was one of those instances when you realise the actors have genuinely taken ownership of their roles. They were so engrossed in the narrative, so connected to the material, that they were effortlessly capturing the emotional nuances.” Well, this is the scene that stayed with many members of the audience long after they watched the film.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Ahaan and Aneet to announce their next project.