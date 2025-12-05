Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she does not get insecure: ‘I’m so busy taking care of Aaradhya, being with Abhishek…’

One of the most gorgeous women in the world, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads last night when she walked the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Festival 2025. She even had a fun little chat with Hollywood sensation Dakota Johnson, which soon went viral on the internet. But the highlight of the event was Aishwarya’s opening-day session in Jeddah, where she talked about the craft of acting and how she doesn’t get insecure while choosing projects, because she approaches scripts with clarity and conviction.

Talking about how motherhood defines her life as much as her acting career, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quoted by Hollywood Reporter India as saying, “I’m so busy taking care of Aaradhya, being with Abhishek, that I don’t get insecure if I don’t sign a film. Insecurities have never been a driving force for me.” In a viral video from the event, Aishwarya explained, “I don’t get insecure. I think that’s a very, very, very real aspect of who I am. Insecurities have never been a driving force, which a lot of the voices around can try and get in your head and can sometimes propel choices. That is something that has never been me. That’s a clarity also. All my career choices, unknowingly but now in retrospect, I displayed from the beginning, because I mean if I came in from a pageant it was about ‘what’s the big launch when I come into movies’. And I remember Mani Ratnam telling me, ‘Iruvar is not really a launch film. It's a movie. It's a story. It's not about launching Aishwarya.’ And I was like ‘Wow, that's the movie that I want to do.’ Because that's the movie that I want to be a part of.”

She went on to share, “I remember after Devdas, it felt like a crescendo, right? People were like, ‘So now what's the next big film after that?’ Because how much bigger than Devdas can it become? And I did Chokher Bali with Rituparno Ghosh. I was like, ‘Wow! What a beautiful story. That’s the movie I want to do.’ So, in that sense, it isn’t the predictability. Or probably, that is the path one needs to take, I don’t know. But having come thus far in my journey, I’m grateful. I have all your love, I have all your support, I have the industry of talents.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). Fans are now eagerly waiting for the actor to announce her next film.