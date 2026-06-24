Ahead of the release of Welcome To The Jungle, actor Akshay Kumar and the film’s team came together for the launch of a new track from the comedy entertainer. The event was marked by humour, candid conversations and a few remarks that quickly grabbed attention online. Akshay Kumar: Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood

While the film has a a Bhojpuri song, is Akshay planning to now venture Bhojpuri cinema next? The actor made a striking comparison between Bhojpuri music and Hollywood. Praising the richness of regional cultures, he said, “Bhojpuri is better than Hollywood. I have given this line, (Speaking about the line from the song that actor Jacqueline Fernandes says) because they can’t hear this song. They will not understand anything. They have never seen a song like this..”

He added, “We can proudly say that we have so many cultures. Our songs are made in so much culture. We should be proud of the kind of culture we have and the variety that exists in our country.”

Paresh Rawal: Hera Pheri chalti rahegi

The conversation soon shifted to the film’s unusually large cast. Referring to the ensemble with his characteristic wit, Akshay joked that while 3 Idiots became a blockbuster with just three central characters, Welcome To The Jungle features over 30 actors, making the possibilities endless.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal also addressed the elephant in the room — the future of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise. While avoiding a direct answer, the veteran actor hinted that all is well, saying that as long as they are around, Hera Pheri will continue.

His remark comes after months of speculation surrounding his involvement in Hera Pheri 3. Reports of his departure from the project had sparked widespread discussion and were followed by legal exchanges. However, with Rawal now back on board, his latest comment appears to signal that the chapter has finally been put to rest.