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Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's next film Haiwaan's release date announced, check it out here

Haiwaan, a suspense thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, will hit theatres in 2026.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 12:24 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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2026 is going to be a fulfilling year for fans of filmmaker Priyadarshan. After delivering Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy with Akshay Kumar, the duo is returning with Haiwaan. And now, viewers have a release date to look forward to.

A picture from the sets of Haiwaan.

The announcement reveals, “With an exciting combination of powerhouse talent in front of and behind the camera, Haiwaan is poised to be one of the biggest theatrical events of 2026. The film is all set to release theatrically on 11th September 2026."

Haiwaan is touted to be a suspense thriller featuring Akshay and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher are the supporting cast.

Also read: Welcome To The Jungle review: Akshay Kumar and team deliver a laugh riot; Farida Jalal, Raveena Tandon steal the show

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

priyadarshan saif ali khan akshay kumar
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's next film Haiwaan's release date announced, check it out here
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's next film Haiwaan's release date announced, check it out here
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