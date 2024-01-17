Akshay Oberoi: I might have busy schedule, but it is never hectic

After a decade in show business, actor Akshay Oberoi feels he is at the busiest phase of his career, and he hopes it stays this way in 2024. Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in Fighter

The actor hopes to get more commercial work in the new year. He will be starting the year with the release of Fighter, and he wishes that the film starts a new chapter of his career. He says filmmakers are now recognising his talent, and considering him for substantial roles that reflect his versatility and dedication.

“It’s truly a gratifying moment for me to see the industry acknowledging my work after having been here for nearly a decade . Not that the parts weren’t there, I have been very content with the work I have done so far,” Oberoi says.

He continues, “But I feel over the last couple of years, there’s been a switch. The kind of films, roles, filmmakers I’m getting to work with makes this the most exciting phase for me as an actor and as an artist. I feel a surge of excitement as my multi-starrer project, Fighter, is about to captivate audiences in cinemas in 2024. Apart from this there are seven other projects, each uniquely different from each other which are either up for release or are set to commence shooting soon”.

While he is enjoying the busiest phase of his life, he confesses it has never been overwhelming for him.

“When you do the work you love, you don’t feel like you have to manage anything. It is very easy, organic and part of your lifestyle… No matter how busy it is, it never feels hectic. There is nothing that I need to manage,” he says.

When it comes to new year resolutions, he says he doesn’t believe in strategising.

“I used to be one, but I realised that you can’t be one in this line of work. In terms of my professional goals, I want to be in a hit film, and have more commercial appeal to my work, which means having a wider audience. Till now, my work has been loved critically, but not watched by commercial audiences. I hope things change with Fighter. I hope to do other projects and reach a wider audience,” he says.

On the work front, the actor is set to showcase his acting skills through various upcoming ventures, including projects like Two Zero One Four, Varchasva, Laal Rang 2, Illegal Season 3, Kamathipura, Dil Hai Gray and other untitled projects.

Reflecting on the myriad roles he’s undertaken, Oberoi shares, “Every character I portray holds importance, and I’m thrilled to be part of projects that challenge me and push my boundaries. I find myself in a happy space, surrounded by opportunities that allow me to explore the depth of my craft”.