Akshay Oberoi on doing back to back action films: It’s a physically demanding space

BySugandha Rawal
Sep 04, 2023 03:11 PM IST

Actor Akshay Oberoi, who will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, talks about his decision to do action films back to back

Actor Akshay Oberoi is in training mode with the actor starring in actioners back to back, and he admits that the genre is physically demanding. But he is giving his all to get the right state of mind.

Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen sharing screen with actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter
Apart from Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, he will also star in an action thriller alongside actor Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by the talented Shravan Tiwari.

“There is no doubt that the action genre is a physically demanding space. One has to be in really good shape, with the right amount of stamina and energy. Because it is shot from various different angles. And it is not just about looking fit, but internally strong as well,” Oberoi tells us.

The 38-year-old adds, “Actors who are internally physically fit can put up with the demands of an action film. I have been very careful about getting physically and mentally aligned, from eating right to working out to getting the right amount of sleep”.

Here, the Kaalakaandi (2018) actor asserts that going for action has not been a conscious step, saying, “When it comes to picking projects, it is based on intuition and gut feeling. This profession is less brain and more heart”.

“And our performances should be less cerebral and more heart. I try to choose my projects that way. And it is destiny that I have been handed action films back to back, and I’ve really enjoyed them. But it hasn’t been a strategy of mine to choose these films,” he adds.

Does he fear getting typecast in the genre? “No, because they might be action films, but come from different spaces altogether. In Fighter, I am an Air Force pilot who has had a different upbringing and a completely different set of life experiences,” he says, sharing, “The feel is also very unique. So, there is not that risk involved”.

“If someone can point out an aspect of my career, it will be diversity, and it will stand true going forward,” he ends.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

