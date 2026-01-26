Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty’s cameo in Border 2 goes viral, makers reveal ‘we shot after Dhurandhar’; watch

Border 2 arrived in theatres last weekend and with it came a rush of nostalgia. Almost three decades ago, J. P. Dutta’s Border (1997) celebrated the valour of our soldiers, humanising them unlike any war film in the past. Hence, the expectations from Border 2 were pretty high. Starring Border alumnus Sunny Deol in the lead with Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, the film managed to meet these expectations. It also gave fans a special surprise during the end credits — it reunited audiences to Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar and Sudesh Berry, whose characters lost their lives in the first film. Their cameos have now gone viral.

After Dhurandhar , fans were eagerly waiting to witness Akshaye Khanna’s rumoured cameo in Border 2 . But there was no official confirmation for the longest time. Well, the end credits scene of Border 2 has now gone viral on social media, courtesy of some members from the audience. In this clip, Sunny Deol’s character Fateh Singh Kaler remembers all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation in the first film. Well, makers of the film have clarified that this scene was already in the script, and was not added last minute to milk the buzz Akshaye’s character in Dhurandhar had caused online.

In a chat with News 18, co-producer Bhushan Kumar shared, “You can’t make a film like that. It was already scripted. In fact, we shot his portion after Dhurandhar released. The hysteria of the film and Akshaye was already there but we never thought of [profiting from] it. It was never required in the script. It’s not like we added him after Dhurandhar released.” Director Anurag Singh also shared, “We shot his part on December 10-11. Akshaye is in Border 2 as a tribute to Border. He was a part of the story from the very beginning. And those who stay back after the film ends will get the golden nugget.”

Have you watched Border 2 yet?