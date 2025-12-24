Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3 a day after Ranveer Singh exits Don 3; read
Just a day after Ranveer Singh’s alleged exit from Don 3, actor Akshaye Khanna has also bowed out of his next project — Drishyam 3
Just yesterday, reports surfaced that actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited directorial comeback Don 3 had hit a roadblock, with Ranveer Singh bowing out of the project. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, the actor “didn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films.” Now, in a surprising turn, Akshaye Khanna appears to have followed suit, walking out of his next project as well.
Report claims Akshaye exits Drishyam 3
According to a report by Bollywood Machine, Akshaye has walked out of Drishyam 3, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2. The actor, who recently delivered a major hit with Dhurandhar, is said to have stepped away due to a combination of financial and creative disagreements with the makers.
The report adds that Akshaye had demanded a “substantial hike” in his remuneration following the massive box office success of Dhurandhar. Apart from the monetary concerns, he allegedly sought notable changes to his on-screen appearance for Drishyam 3, which reportedly led to friction during pre-production discussions. Apparently, the negotiations reached a deadlock, with neither party willing to compromise. As a result, Akshaye decided to bow out of the project.
While neither the actor nor the production team has issued an official statement yet, news of his exit has already generated buzz online, especially after Ranveer's departure from Don 3.
About Akshaye Khanna's role in Dhurandhar
In the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna delivers what many are calling a career-defining performance as Rehman Dakait. As the cold and calculated leader of the Baloch Gang and founder of the People's Aman Committee, Akshaye's portrayal has been hailed as one of Bollywood’s best this year.