Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3 a day after Ranveer Singh exits Don 3; read

Just yesterday, reports surfaced that actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited directorial comeback Don 3 had hit a roadblock, with Ranveer Singh bowing out of the project. According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, the actor “didn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films.” Now, in a surprising turn, Akshaye Khanna appears to have followed suit, walking out of his next project as well. Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar

Report claims Akshaye exits Drishyam 3 According to a report by Bollywood Machine, Akshaye has walked out of Drishyam 3, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2. The actor, who recently delivered a major hit with Dhurandhar, is said to have stepped away due to a combination of financial and creative disagreements with the makers.

The report adds that Akshaye had demanded a “substantial hike” in his remuneration following the massive box office success of Dhurandhar. Apart from the monetary concerns, he allegedly sought notable changes to his on-screen appearance for Drishyam 3, which reportedly led to friction during pre-production discussions. Apparently, the negotiations reached a deadlock, with neither party willing to compromise. As a result, Akshaye decided to bow out of the project.

While neither the actor nor the production team has issued an official statement yet, news of his exit has already generated buzz online, especially after Ranveer's departure from Don 3.