Alia Bhatt calls husband Ranbir Kapoor her ‘safest place, best friend’; describes daughter Raha as ‘mini-me’

Apart from being one of the most well-known female actors of the Hindi film industry, Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is a loving wife to husband Ranbir Kapoor and a doting mother to their darling daughter Raha. But many years ago, she herself was a little girl, who dreamt of becoming an actor one day. Who dreamt of taking care of a ‘mini-me’, getting married to her longtime crush. Well, in a viral video, Alia revisits that very little girl, as she reads a letter written to her younger self.

This video starring Alia Bhatt was created for Esquire India. Referring to her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia shares, “Dear little me, please don’t cry over that stupid boy in high school, it’s not worth it. I promise you that one day, you’ll meet the best boy in the whole world. The one you’ve always secretly had a crush on and he’s going to love you with respect, comfort, peace and laughter, he will be your safest place, your best friend and he knows everything about you. You know that thing you always wanted, someone to read your mind, he will do that for you.”

Talking about her daughter Raha, who turned 3 recently, Alia shared, “Little me, you're going to have good and bad days but you are mostly going to have grateful days and that dream of taking care of a mini you, that comes true. You’re going to have the most beautiful daughter in the world and your heart will grow in ways that you cannot imagine. She’s also going to be a little lawyer, so prep up.”

While Alia continues to enjoy her happily ever after in real life, on the film front she is currently busy gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Love & War. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, this film marks Alia’s second project with the filmmaker after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), which earned her a National Award. Alia is also set to headline Alpha, alongside Sharvari, which is YRF’s first female-led spy thriller.