Alia Bhatt leaves fans gushing over her ‘magical life’ as she enjoys a wedding in Spain after Cannes debut; watch

This week has undoubtedly been a host to some of the most exciting moments of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s already phenomenal year. Not only did she make a dazzling debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival but also served back to back looks at the French Riviera, leaving her fans drooling over her style. Alia began the trip with an off-shoulder bustier gown by Schiaparelli followed by a bright yellow Gucci co-ord set. She then turned heads at the closing ceremony of Cannes in Gucci’s very first crystal-studded saree which gave a chainmail-esque illusion. Well, after bidding au revoir to Cannes, Alia said hola to Spain. Alia Bhatt in Spain

After making a memorable debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt jetted off to Spain to take a break from work. In a viral video from her vacay, the actor can be seen blowing off steam after a hectic work trip at her BFF, ex-investment banker and founder of a fashion tech brand, Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding to David Angelov. Alia looks absolutely stunning as a boho bridesmaid in her red and green lehenga-choli, sunglasses and a bandanna on her head. Her laughter is contagious, and her bond with her girl gang is wholesome. In the video, Alia is joined by her actor-BFF and fellow bridesmaid Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who opted for a pretty purple lehenga.

In the comment section below, fans are now gushing over Alia and her ‘magical life’. For instance, one social media user stated, “Alia literally lives a magical life-married to the man of her dreams, the most adorable daughter, incredible career and super successful along with an amazing support system and family,” whereas another wrote, “Alia living her best life 🧿.” A netizen claimed, “This girl never sleeps. always working and attending functions, I need whatever she drinking or eating,” whereas another wrote, “Must be nice to be the centre of everything, always! Such blessed life♥️.”

Back home in Mumbai, Alia’s actor husband Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying his father-daughter time with Raha. We wish this family all the love!