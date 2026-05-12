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    Alia Bhatt makes first appearance at Cannes 2026, check out her princess-inspired look

    Actor Alia Bhatt makes her second appearance at the Cannes film festival, wearing a stunning ball gown.

    Published on: May 12, 2026 3:45 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Alia Bhatt has reached the French Riviera for the Cannes film festival- and her first look is out now! Attending it as the global brand ambassador of a beauty brand, she was spotted wearing a structured corset ball gown, keeping the accessories minimal. Check it out here:

    Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026
    Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026

    This is the actor's second time at the prestigious film festival. She made her Cannes debut in 2025, and is walking the red carpet this time too.

    Apart from her presence, what has also been creating headlines, involving Alia Bhatt, is an Instagram video. Posted by the same beauty brand she represents, it showed posters of various other female actors, apart from Alia, being unveiled from atop the Martinez hotel. But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been the face of the brand in India for years now, was nowhere to be seen on any poster. Fans, upset at this exclusion, took to the comments section of the video and called it out. The brand is yet to address the same.

    On the professional front, Alia has two big films lined up- Alpha, which co stars Sharvari, and Love & War opposite her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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