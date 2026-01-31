Alia Bhatt opens up about husband Ranbir Kapoor as Raha’s doting father: ‘His love is very obvious’

In 2022, after dating for five long years, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on the balcony of their Bandra house in an intimate ceremony. Their beautiful love story soon transformed into parenthood when they turned a new page in their happily ever after, welcoming daughter Raha into the world the same year. Three years later, in a recent interview, Alia gets candid about RK the father, who becomes a child himself each time he is with his darling daughter Raha.

In a chat with Esquire India, Alia Bhatt shared how she always knew Ranbir Kapoor would be a hands-on father, as they had spoken about it. But revealing what surprised her, Alia was quoted saying, “He’s far more sensitive than he lets on. He’s shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he’s incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself.” Remembering early days after Raha was born, Alia shared how Ranbir has taken some time off work to support her. When he returned to set, Alia shared, “He would go for a shoot and literally run home. He’d run straight into the room to see her.”

Alia further revealed how Ranbir keeps an eye on the baby camera and is always there for Raha, whether it is when she wakes up or when she returns home from outside, RK is ready for her. Alia explained, “His love is very obvious. He can’t help himself.” Opening up about her and Ranbir’s relationship, Alia shared that the noise of social media, such as memes and trolling, does not reach them as it is not real. She explained, “They’re responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they’re seeing. We’ve been together for seven years. That’s way more seconds than what people are commenting on.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will soon reunite onscreen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.