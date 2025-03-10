Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and other celebs react on social media as India celebrates its third ICC Champions Trophy

Team India triumphed over New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23, sparking a wave of celebrations across the country and social media. Fans and celebrities alike flooded platforms with congratulatory messages, applauding the team’s incredible performance. Celebs and fans celebrated India's victory over New Zealand in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Several well-known personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, and Javed Akhtar, took to social media to express their joy.

Actor Alia Bhatt marked the victory by resharing Team India’s official winning post, while actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement through an Instagram story, writing, "Unstoppable!!! The absolute best." Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also shared the celebratory moment on their respective social media handles.

Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Varun Dhawan shared congratulatory messages for India via Instagram stories

Actor Athiya Shetty, wife of cricketer KL Rahul, joined in the virtual celebrations by sharing congratulatory posts on Instagram, as she could not be present in Dubai due to her pregnancy.

Actor Vivek Oberoi also penned a detailed note on social media profiles, accompanied by a pictures and videos of him proudly supporting the Men in blue at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Rohit Sharma-led team’s four-wicket victory in the final led to massive celebrations across the nation as well. From major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Chandigarh to smaller towns like Ayodhya, Nagpur, Jammu, and Dehradun, fans erupted in joy, lighting fireworks and dancing in the streets.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday (March 9) to win the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. In the title decider played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma’s 76-run knock to chase down the target of 252 runs in 49 overs for the loss of six wickets. The win on Sunday helped India become the most successful team in Champions Trophy history with three titles and Rohit Sharma becomes the fifth captain in the world to win multiple ICC trophies.