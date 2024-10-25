Is Alia Bhatt's cosmetic surgery outburst legit or just misdirected anger? Internet speculates

And it's a hattrick. Alia Bhatt's outburst over longstanding cosmetic procedure speculations feels unnecessarily delayed, says the internet(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's very celebrated career has had a very minimal number of road bumps along the way. While this is of course a dream run for any actor worth their salt, an enviously low number of box office failures for one of the biggest names in Bollywood comes with its own troubles. An Alia-starrer tanking at the box office had happened all of twice. The first was Vikas Bahl's Shahid Kapoor-starrer Shaandaar (2015). The second was Abhishek Varman's Kalank (2019). The third title to join the list is now Vasan Bala's Jigra, almost exclusively marketed on Alia's star power. Sadly, there were a few to no takers.

Coming back to recent events, Alia took to her Instagram handle earlier today morning to pen down a hefty four-part open letter to the public, calling them out for their endless speculations over her allegedly changed appearance over the years. While she made it clear that she has nothing against the concept of using cosmetic procedures to enhance one's physicality, unfounded claims being passed off as "scientific" breakdowns of the procedures she has allegedly opted for along with an affirmative take on a part of her face being allegedly paralysed — which she has in no uncertain terms denied — bore the brunt of Alia's virtual rage. Now while the same could have made for an important dialogue on the insurmountable beauty standards women, especially public figures are subjected to, the timing of it felt odd to many.

While this is of course a disservice to the point the actor was attempting to make, the internet can't seem to wrap their head around why she would opt to address the issue, months, even years later, especially at a time when all anybody is talking about is her film failing at the box office. Diversion tactic? That's what the people are saying.

Comments echoing this read: "it's the Film failing", "Now that jigra has flopped, the girl will do anything to divert people's attention. It's old news, nobody cares", "Good job diverting people from Jigra", "Yeh hua attention divert! Now everyone and their chachis will talk about this instead of Jigra!" and "Someone is trying to divert attention away from the fact that Jigra has flopped! I would have loved a similarly detailed statement on Jigra’s failure rather than seeing just Vasan making statements on Jigra’s failure".

Some comments particularly pointed out the odd timing of the outburst: "There’s SO many things she could’ve addressed currently and in the past n she’s bothered by this. Yes it’s a bad thing to speculate but this has been talked about since months ago :/" and "Exactly!! Theres nothing about this lately. All people are talking about right now is jigra, her and the whole Kjo thing. I mean she is kinda right but only if she spoke about it when people were actually talking about that now its just her trying to divert attention".

