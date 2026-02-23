Alia Bhatt wins hearts at BAFTA 2026, calls daughter Raha her inspiration: ‘Came out of my mother’s womb on action’

On February 22nd, Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt made her debut on the BAFTA stage as an award presenter. For the 79th British Academy Film Awards, the actor opted for a silver sequinned Gucci gown, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray. She completed the look with a white fur, turning heads as she flaunted her toned back and flawless makeup. She was a vision! But apart from her look, it is Alia’s speech on the stage while presenting the award, and her chat with the host on the red carpet, that are winning hearts across social media.

Introducing Alia Bhatt at the BAFTAs, actor and host Alan Cumming stated, “Presenting tonight’s next BAFTA, we have a hugely talented actress and entrepreneur. Which means she has conquered both show business and business-business. But can she conquer the business of presenting at a BAFTA? I am sure she can. Please welcome one of India’s most moved and critically acclaimed actors. It’s Alia Bhatt.” Alia walked in, looking stunning, and said, “Namaskar. Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai (Next award is for a film that is not in English).” She then took a pause and went on to state, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying, in Hindi, that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while films speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema and that one, we all speak fluently. Let’s take a look at this year’s incredible nominees.”

On the red carpet, talking about life and what gets her excited about the movies, Alia shared, “I think, I say this all the time, I came out of my mother’s womb on ‘action’. I feel most myself in front of the camera. Being in front of the camera, to me, it’s a blessing. I feel so grateful that I love so deeply, I love my job so deeply. But I have to say that my true source of inspiration and magic right now is my daughter (Raha). And looking at her just bloom… she’s three now, dancing, to my songs sometimes. I’m like, okay, that’s life.”

Lauding Alia, a fan gushed, “She did a Good job and didn’t try to change her accent. Both wins,” whereas another wrote, “i do public speaking sometimes for work but man she was so smooth.” A comment also read, “Whatever the question is, she always mentions Raha in her answers. And I think its cute.”

Alia will next be seen in Love & War alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has YRF’s Alpha with Sharvari in her line-up.