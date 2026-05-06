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Ameesha Patel on being stuck at Dubai airport as UAE airspace shut: We all panicked, the airspace was…

Ameesha Patel shares her travel ordeal from New York to Mumbai, detailing over 25 hours of delays caused by airspace shutdowns in Dubai

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:58 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Actor Ameesha Patel is back home in Mumbai after what she describes as a long and exhausting travel ordeal that left her stranded mid-journey for over a day. Speaking to us, the actor shares, "I’m not stuck at Dubai Airport anymore… I’ve just landed back in Mumbai. The entire journey has been quite an ordeal. It was over 25–26 hours.”

Ameesha Patel on being stuck at Dubai airport as UAE airspace shut: We all panicked, the airspace was…

Ameesha explains that what began as a seamless trip from New York quickly turned complicated as their flight approached Dubai. “We had a beautiful journey from New York to Dubai and were supposed to land and take our connection to Mumbai. Suddenly, we were just hovering, circling the airspace and wondering why we weren’t landing,” says the 50-year-old, who was travelling with DJ Chetas and producer Kunal Goomer.

Ameesha Patel on social media
Ameesha Patel travelled with Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas

The actor, who had constantly been sharing updates on her social media, says that even after finally landing, passengers faced further delays. “I am glad that I wasn't travelling alone. It would have been all the more stressful. We couldn’t get a flight back immediately. The next flight they put us on was six-seven hours later. Those hours were torture because you’re just sitting at the airport, worried that the airspace might shut again and you’d be stranded. It was very stressful,” says Ameesha, adding, “Everyone missed their connections—whether it was within India or to places like Thailand and Singapore.”

While the actor is safely back home, Ameesha says, “It's a relief to be back home. Safe and sound. I have gratitude, God is kind. All’s well that ends well.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ameesha Patel on being stuck at Dubai airport as UAE airspace shut: We all panicked, the airspace was…
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ameesha Patel on being stuck at Dubai airport as UAE airspace shut: We all panicked, the airspace was…
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