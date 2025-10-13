Ameesha Patel posts old pic with Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan, says friendships nowadays are ‘temporary’

On Sunday, Ameesha posted the photo on her Instagram, reminiscing about the good old days when friendships in Bollywood felt real. “SUNDAY THROWBACK— the cutest dinner party at my MuMbai Residence!! @hrithikroshan n me had finished wrapping a schedule of filming !! As always we were happy to celebrate our sweet n cute milestones n we did !! This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! @hrithikroshan n @suzkr n me were always an inseparable cute trinity !! Golden days when the friendships between costars existed beyond the films they worked on n not just temporarily for that filming duration.”

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel seems to have stirred up a storm with her latest Instagram post — a nostalgic throwback that came with a sharp edge. Known for speaking her mind, the star took a trip down memory lane, sharing an old picture with her Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, but what caught everyone’s attention was the caption that followed.

The message struck a chord with fans — and perhaps a nerve within the industry. Many felt the actor was subtly calling out today’s superficial celebrity bonds and comments flooded in almost instantly. One follower wrote, “So well written Amy! Friendships these days are ‘deals’ and ‘colabs’!” Another echoed the sentiment with, “Good old days.” Others used the moment to celebrate her iconic debut, with one fan commenting, “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai still remains one of my favourite Indian movies till date! 🥹❤️”

About Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai Released in 2000, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai marked the debut of both Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, the romantic blockbuster became the second-highest-grossing film of that year and a cultural phenomenon. The movie catapulted its leads to overnight stardom, with their on-screen chemistry becoming one of the most talked-about pairings of the decade.

Two decades later, while Hrithik and Ameesha’s careers have taken different paths, their camaraderie — and Ameesha’s recent post — remind fans of a simpler time in Bollywood.