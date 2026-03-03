Amidst wedding rumours, throwback to when Zendaya revealed why she keeps her relationship with Tom Holland private
Before the wedding buzz took over, Zendaya had already made it clear why she keeps her relationship with Tom Holland out of the spotlight. Take a look
Just days after Zendaya sparked a fresh wave of wedding rumours by being spotted with a gold band on her finger, a new twist has reignited fan curiosity. At the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles, her longtime stylist and confidante, Law Roach, seemingly confirmed that she and long-time boyfriend, British actor Tom Holland, are already married.
During a red-carpet chat with Access Hollywood, Roach laughed as he told the reporter, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked if it was true, he added, “It’s very true,” before walking away. A video of the moment quickly made its way online, sending the internet into a frenzy.
But long before wedding speculation took over timelines, Zendaya had been clear about one thing — her decision to protect her relationship with Holland from the public eye.
“It’s about protecting the peace…”
In a 2023 interview with Elle US, Zendaya opened up about the delicate balance between her personal and public life. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”
She added that maintaining privacy isn’t about secrecy but about keeping a sense of normalcy. “It’s about protecting the peace,” she explained. “And letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”
From engagement to secret vows
The couple's reported marriage comes nearly a year after Zendaya was seen wearing a five-carat diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Sources later confirmed that Tom had proposed between Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2024, after seeking permission from her parents, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer.
Whether or not the wedding whispers are true, one thing is certain: Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship continues to set the bar for quiet, grounded love in the glare of global fame.
