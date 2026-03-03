Amidst wedding rumours, throwback to when Zendaya revealed why she keeps her relationship with Tom Holland private

Just days after Zendaya sparked a fresh wave of wedding rumours by being spotted with a gold band on her finger, a new twist has reignited fan curiosity. At the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles, her longtime stylist and confidante, Law Roach, seemingly confirmed that she and long-time boyfriend, British actor Tom Holland, are already married. Tom Holland and Zendaya

During a red-carpet chat with Access Hollywood, Roach laughed as he told the reporter, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked if it was true, he added, “It’s very true,” before walking away. A video of the moment quickly made its way online, sending the internet into a frenzy.

But long before wedding speculation took over timelines, Zendaya had been clear about one thing — her decision to protect her relationship with Holland from the public eye.