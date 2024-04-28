Amit Sadh joins hands with STAIRS Foundation: My aim is to empower and uplift the youth of our nation

Actor Amit Sadh is glad to have the opportunity to do something where he gets to empower the youth of the country through sports and education. The actor, who recently came on board the STAIRS Foundation as their ambassador, and inaugurated the National Youth Games organised by the NGO in Delhi, on Saturday, says, “The main aim is to empower and uplift the youth of our nation, fostering self reliance and strength. The ideology, vision and principles and morals of the organisation and their initiative, resonated with mine and kind of matched with the voice inside me.” Amit Sadh, who was last seen in Duranga 2, talks about his vision to promote sports in youth

The games showcase the talents of thousands of young athletes, with a staggering five thousand gold medalists selected from a pool of two lakh athletes across various sporting events.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sharing that the vision is take this to every state, Sadh highlights his ambition to reach every corner of the nation. “It’s like a convergence of thousands of young athletes from the whole country and these games serve as a platform for them to compete and exhibit their skills. I was very excited to be a part of this thought process. This is the first step, to conduct programmes and competitions,” says the 44-year-old.

The actor asserts that his association with the STAIRS Foundation goes beyond mere endorsement and it’s a meaningful meeting of minds and values. Drawing from his own experiences, the actor emphasises the transformative power of sports in shaping one’s character.

“We all have played some sort of sports at some point in our lives. The sports that I played in my youth, have defined my personality and helped me with what I have become today. That in itself is a very strong foundation for the youth and youngsters. I would love to empower them now, sports and education should be the focus,” he continues, “I just feel that today, India has technology, the right passion, direction and enthusiasm. That’s what I want to do, I want to come in between and say, ‘Hey, I am a part of this!’ It’s a big privilege for me that I can hold the youth’s hand.”

Furthermore, Sadh hopes that he’d be able to use his stature being a public figure to give back to the society in whatever best way he can. “I’m happy that I am in a position that people look up to me as an actor. It’s a great opportunity for me to come out and say, ‘I want to be there for you’. Having said that, acha kaam karne ke liye koi audha nahi chahiye hota, ek vision chahiye hota hai. I’m glad that the country has educated me in a way that I want the youth around me to improve and excel in every field.”

Also, the role social media plays in advancing this cause is of utter importance, and Sadh couldn’t agree more. “Social media plays a major role in all this. We need to see the positive side of social media, we can’t always bash it. It can unite the country, its ideology and vision, and can spread the news, positivity and achievements,” he concludes