Throwback: Ever wondered why Jaya Bachchan is always angry? Netizens find a clue in old interview with Amitabh Bachchan

Trust the internet to stoke old wounds. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal

And that's exactly what's happening with this old interview clip of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, on the sets of the very popular, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal which has resurfaced now. The throwback video features Simi ask the power couple at what point they knew they were the one for each other. The question was specifically framed in context of the idea of 'love at first sight' and Jaya concurred wholeheartedly. With lovestruck eyes she shared how she always knew Big B was the one for her and how she definitely believes in the context of falling in love immediately. Amitabh however, had an entirely different take. Not only did he negate feeling the 'love at first sight' bug in the case of Jaya, he also asserted how the concept itself was rather overused, not to mention misused. Though Jaya didn't respond to the topic in the clip thereafter, she appeared evidently upset and understandably so. And the internet of course caught onto it.

"Just my opinion, but the reason why Jaya Bachchan often sounds so rude and angry could be due to living in such a marriage", read a comment. "The expression of SIMI is so on point !" added another. "No wonder she's so rude all the time! Coz she did not receive the love and care that she deserves for so many years!" made for another take.

Keeping in mind her curt treatment of the paparazzi and fans however, another comment asserted, " I can’t feel very sympathetic towards her because her behaviour is not acceptable".

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot back on June 3, 1973. They welcomed their first born, Shweta Bachchan back the following year, with Abhishek Bachchan being welcomed into the family in 1976. They completed 51 years of married life together last year.

What's your take on this power couple?