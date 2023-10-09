Amitabh Bachchan to give out a social message in Thalaiver 170; expected to shoot for 20 days

Two legendary actors of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite after a gap of 32 years for Rajinikanth’s 170th feature film, tentatively titled Thalaiver 170. The last time the two icons shared the screen was in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand. The announcement of their reunion, made by the production house on X date, generated immense excitement and curiosity among fans and the film industry alike.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth were last seen in Hum

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While most details have been kept under the wraps, we have learned from sources that Bachchan is quite excited for the project. “He has give 20 days of call time to the makers and is being paid decently for the project. It is being said that he has got somewhere around 12-15 crores for the same,” shares the source, adding, “It is still unsure how his character has been weaved in the story and what will be the duration of it. But 20 days is a long time and we can surely expect the two of them doing something worth watching for their fans, who waited for this collaboration for years. We can also expect a social message been given through the film and Bachchan’s character.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel. Actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati among others have also come on board and the shoot of the film has already started in Trivandrum.

While the reports say that the film is inspired by a real-life incident, and Rajinikanth will be seen playing a cop, who battles against fake encounters in the film. Our sources tell a different story. “From what is being discussed, the film is about an education system and how it has been corrupted over the years. The big shots have made education into a business, because of which the common man is suffering,” adds the source.

When asked how big is this collaboration for the Tamil industry, the source tells us, “Bachchan has his fan following but they are mostly people who have grown up watching his films. For them, it’s huge. Bachchan’s name brings a lot of credibility to the project and also makes it a pan India movie with representation from North. The new generation isn’t very much aware of his filmography but this film, which is a magnum opus in true sense, will give them a view of what it looks like when two actors of that stature come together."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON