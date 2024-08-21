Amruta Khanvilkar on her first theatre dance musical World of Stree: My way of giving back to the fans who love my dance

Amruta Khanvilkar is set to perform at her first ever theatre dance musical titled World of Stree, which she is also co-producing with Earth NGO. The actor is quite excited for this new venture and informs that she is collaborating with choreographer Ashish Patil for the same. Amruta Khanvilkar on her theatre dance musical World of Stree

“It is the first time an actor and a choreographer have come together for such a show. It is a complete dance musical, there are no scenes or play and we will be dancing continuously for 90 minutes ,” she says.

World of Stree will show different aspects of womanhood and various "Devi roop”. “We have been rehearsing five to six hours daily for close to two months now, and everything is falling in place. It’s a semi classical performance and some parts are in Kathak. Apart from me and Ashish, there are 10 classical dancers performing with us. This show is my way of giving back for all the love I have received from my audience,” she informs.

Amruta has been dancing for a long time and feels it is something that “comes naturally to me”. “I am not a trained dancer but the hunger to learn more is a lot in me. I have been dancing for about 20 years now and I still feel I can do better, and I am working on it,” she says, adding that there are three shows of World Of Stree in Mumbai on August 24 and 25, and she even plans to take it global: “We are in talks with people in the US, Australia and Singapore. I want to take it globally as I feel it will resonate with everyone.”

Ask her about the difference between being on screen and on stage and the 39-year-old says, “Nothing beats the energy of a live audience. And the reception is instant; the audience is either loving it or not. You are putting it out there at that moment and there’s no greater high for an artiste.”

The actor insists that while Hindi showbiz keeps the actor in her excited, the dancer in her gets satiated through Marathi cinema. “In Hindi, I have never been given any dancing roles but in Marathi, it’s the complete opposite. I have such iconic dancing songs to my credit like Wajle Ki Bara, Aye Hip Hopper and Chandramukhi’s (2022) songs. People got to know a lot more about me as a dancer after Chandramukhi, but I don’t want to wait for another such film to reach my audience who loves me for my dance, thus I did this show,” she ends.