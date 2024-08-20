Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s Maine Pyar Kiya to re-release in theatres after 35 years

Back on the big screen

The news of the re-release was announced by the banner, Rajshri Productions, on its official Instagram page. They posted a collage of two photos, featuring the leading duo.

“It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected PVRINOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres,” read the caption of the post.

Bhagyashree, who portrayed Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, also reposted the same on her Instagram Stories.

The news got the fans excited who took to the comment section to express their views. “Maine pyaar kiya release in jalandhar please,” wrote one, with another writing, “Thank you so much @rajshrifilms . Waiting to watch it in Bengaluru”.

“My all time fav,” wrote one fan in the comments sec, with another sharing, “Omg finally”.

About Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya, backed by Rajshri Films, was a huge success at the box office and turned its lead actors into stars overnight. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Maine Pyar Kiya is a romantic film. The film also featured Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajeev Verma and Ajit Vachani. The film is based on the lives of Prem and Suman and their journey from friendship to love.

Bhagyashree made her film debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 alongside Salman Khan. Salman entered Bollywood with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, but it was this film which brought him into the spotlight. Sooraj introduced Salman as a lover boy of Bollywood through Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989, and they weaved the magic again on screen with hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Raamlaxman, became iconic, with songs like Aate Jaate, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, and Kabutar Ja Ja Ja, becoming evergreen hits. The music played a pivotal role in the film's success, and is remembered till date.