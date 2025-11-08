‘Aneet Padda is very excited’: Thamma Ayushmann Khurrana talks about Shakti Shalini, reveals what she texted him

This year, three new stars entered the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Yes, we are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui who arrived in theatres with Thamma on Diwali. They won hearts and left us wanting more with unexpected cameos and meta jokes. But the biggest highlight was the announcement of the next film in the universe, which flashed onscreen before Thamma’s screening — makers introduced Saiyaara star Aneet Padda as the leading lady of Shakti Shalini , the sixth film in Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s universe. Well, Ayushmann has now revealed that Aneet is very excited.

The announcement of Shakti Shalini read: “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.” After the news was official, Ayushmann Khurrana gave a shout-out to Aneet Padda on social media. In a viral video, the Thamma actor has now opened up about crossing paths with Aneet soon. Ayushmann shared, “I’m so excited that Aneet is part of this universe. Both of us are from small cities from Punjab. I gave her a shout out on Instagram. She’s very excited! And she was the first one to watch my (Thamma) trailer at Dinoo’s office. She texted me from there and she was like ‘I’m so excited for Thamma’ and stuff like that. And, very sweet of her. And I look forward to crossing paths with her in this universe.”

In his sweet Instagram post for Aneet, Ayushmann had written: “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ 🫶 Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet ✨.” Replying to this post, Aneet had shared, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always 🩷 thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk.”

Shakti Shalini is set to release in 2026.