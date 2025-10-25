Aneet Padda aka Shakti Shalini gets a warm welcome into MHCU by Thamma Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’

This week, three new bright stars joined the beloved Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Thamma . While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s vampire romance won hearts, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was exceptional and absolutely hilarious as a Betal. The performances, dialogues and Varun Dhawan’s epic cameo as Bhediya were lauded by all. But a major highlight of Thamma was the official announcement of the next film in the universe — Shakti Shalini . For the longest time, Shakti Shalini was in the news with Kiara Advani as the rumoured lead actor. However, the post credits scene of Thamma confirmed that Saiyaara star Aneet Padda will be taking the franchise forward next year.

Introducing Aneet Padda as Shakti Shalini , makers dropped a message at the end of Thamma , which read, “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.” Well, Ayushmann Khurrana has now shared a special message for his fellow Maddock Horror Comedy Universe member Aneet, welcoming her into the universe. On his Instagram story, Ayushmann wrote, “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ 🫶 Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet ✨.”

Aneet was quick to respond to this sweet message from Ayushmann. She replied, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always 🩷 thank you so much, it's a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk.”

After news of Aneet Padda becoming Shakti Shalini took internet by storm, filmmaker and co-creator of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Amar Kaushik told Bollywood Hungama, “When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board.”

Earlier this year, Aneet made her Bollywood debut in a leading role with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara. The intense romantic drama also marked Ahaan Panday’s first film. We wish Aneet all the best as she gears up to enter the horror comedy universe!