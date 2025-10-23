Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik reveals how Aneet Padda was onboarded for Shakti Shalini: ‘We saw Saiyaara and…’

This week on October 21, a new film from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe arrived in theatres with a bang. Titled Thamma , the vampire rom com serves as the fifth installment in the beloved universe, which began with Stree in 2018. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s vampire romance won hearts while Nawazuddin Siddiqui was at his best. But one of the biggest highlights of Thamma was the official announcement of the universe’s next film Shakti Shalini , starring Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda . This news took social media by storm, with several fans showering love on Aneet. But how did she bag the film?

Before Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara released, marking Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut, buzz suggested that Kiara Advani was the top choice for Shakti Shalini . But a few weeks ago rumours of Aneet replacing Kiara began doing the rounds. With Thamma , fans got the official confirmation that Aneet will be seen in and as Shakti Shalini . Talking to Bollywood Hungama about casting Aneet in the upcoming horror comedy, filmmaker and co-creator of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe Amar Kaushik shared, “When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board.”

Amar, who directed Stree and Stree 2 (2024), went on to reveal, “The shooting will commence in January 2026.” Now that’s exciting! This project will serve as a milestone in Aneet’s Bollywood career. When asked if Maddock is planning to release any other film from the universe next year, Amar shared, “There might be just one film (from the universe in 2026). We feel that there should not be an overdose and we should not give too many films in a short period. Hence, as of now, the plan is to only bring Shakti Shalini next year.”

Well, fans are seated!